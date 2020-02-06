Tristan Thompson Trade Rumors: Rockets Did 'Due Diligence,' Couldn't Make Deal

Tristan Thompson Trade Rumors: Rockets Did 'Due Diligence,' Couldn't Make DealFebruary 6, 2020
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
The Houston Rockets reportedly did their "due diligence" in an effort to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson before Thursday's 2020 NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET but couldn't get a deal done.
Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the update and noted a "buyout is not an option" for Thompson if he stays with the Cavs beyond the deadline.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Biggest Names Who Could Get Moved
A primer of the most notable players who could be dealt before the deadline