Tristan Thompson Trade Rumors: Rockets Did 'Due Diligence,' Couldn't Make Deal

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 111-103. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly did their "due diligence" in an effort to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson before Thursday's 2020 NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET but couldn't get a deal done.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the update and noted a "buyout is not an option" for Thompson if he stays with the Cavs beyond the deadline.

                 

