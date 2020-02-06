Lakers Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Targeted by Knicks in Marcus Morris Deal

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly want Kyle Kuzma if they are going to orchestrate a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that involves Marcus Morris.

Frank Isola of ESPN reported the news, noting Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell "also remains a target" for the Knicks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Moving Morris, 30, for someone like the 24-year-old Kuzma makes sense for a Knicks team that is in full-on rebuilding mode at 15-36—the fourth-worst record in the league. Morris is only under contract through this season, while Kuzma is not scheduled for restricted free agency until 2021.

Adding a young playmaker who is accustomed to playing under the bright lights of a major market in exchange for someone like Morris, who could easily sign elsewhere this coming offseason, would help accelerate New York's rebuilding efforts.

Russell, 23, would also fit that bill as someone who is under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season in 25.0 minutes a night. He is not as featured in the offense as he was in 2018-19 following Los Angeles' addition of players such as Anthony Davis and Danny Green—plus a healthy LeBron James—but he averaged 18.7 points per game last season.

The 6'8", 221-pound forward could be another long-term building block in the Big Apple alongside RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

As for the Lakers, they are in win-now mode with James at 35 years old and the best record in the Western Conference (38-11). Morris is a playoff-tested veteran who is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and shooting 43.9 percent from three-point range.

He could slide right into the Purple and Gold's rotation and take advantage of the spacing created by James and Davis with his perimeter shooting.