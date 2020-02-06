Dodgers Rumors: Max Muncy Signs 3-Year, $26M Contract Amid Betts Trade Reports

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Coming off an All-Star appearance in 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly rewarded Max Muncy with a contract extension.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Muncy's deal is worth $26 million over three years and includes a fourth-year team option for $13 million.

Muncy's deal comes as the Dodgers continue to wait for their acquisition of Mookie Betts and David Price as part of a three-team deal with the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins to become finalized.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that trade is currently on hold after the Red Sox "were spooked" by their medical review of Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

Graterol, 21, had Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season. He missed two months last season after being diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in May.

Passan noted there are potential options available to complete the deal, including amending the players involved in the trade, altering the amount of money Boston sends to Los Angeles to cover Price's salary or possibly making it a two-team deal between the Red Sox and Dodgers since Graterol is a Twins prospect.

While that trade continues to be the biggest story for the Dodgers, Muncy's extension helps the team in multiple ways going forward. It buys out all three of his arbitration years and potentially one free-agent season if the fourth-year option is exercised.

Muncy, 29, didn't become a regular player until 2018. He was originally drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2012 and hit just .195/.290/.321 in 96 MLB games with the team in 2015 and 2016.

The Dodgers signed Muncy to a minor-league deal in April 2017. After spending his first season with the team in Triple-A, he hit 35 homers in 137 games during the 2018 campaign. The versatile utility man hit 35 homers again in 2019, along with posting a .251/.374/.515 slash line in 141 games.