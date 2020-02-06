Premier League Clubs Vote to Close Summer Transfer Window After Season Begins

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Premier League's 2020-21 summer transfer window will shut on September 1 following a vote by the clubs, bringing it back in line with the rest of Europe.

England's top flight announced the news on Thursday via its official website.

For the past two summers, the Premier League window closed early in August before the start of the season.

The move had meant new signings were in place before the season began.

However, players could still be sold to overseas clubs until the European transfer window closed.

ESPN's Alex Shaw welcomed the Premier League returning in line with their European counterparts:

Michael Cox and Liam Twomey of The Athletic and football writer David Amoyal disagreed with the decision:

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella could see both sides:

This season, the Premier League's buying window shut on August 8, the day before Liverpool kicked off the campaign at home to Norwich City.

By the time the European deadline came to a close on September 2, Premier League sides had played their first four matches. It will be a similar case next season, with the campaign starting on August 8.

The end of next season's window would have been August 31, but that falls on a bank holiday in the United Kingdom this year, so it will shut at 5 p.m. BST the following day.