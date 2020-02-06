National Signing Day 2020: List of Schools 5-Star Recruits Committed

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

For most of the past decade, Alabama has had a stranglehold on the recruiting trail. But Georgia is starting to assert some dominance of its own.

The Bulldogs locked up the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the second time in three years on Wednesday's national signing day, finishing just ahead of Alabama in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Georgia brought in four 5-star recruits and 15 4-stars in its impressive 2020 class.

With national signing day over, here's a list of where every 5-star recruit in the country is heading to college, followed by a look at more of the fallout from Wednesday.

List of 5-star Commits

1. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Julian Fleming, WR, Ohio State

4. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

5. Arik Gilbert, TE, LSU

6. Justin Flower, LB, Oregon

7. Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

8. Jordan Burch, DT, South Carolina

9. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

10. DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson

11. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

12. Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

13. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

14. Elias Ricks, CB, LSU

15. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

16. Zachary Evans, RB, uncommitted (released from Georgia NLI in January)

17. Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

18. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

19. Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama

20. Demarkcus Bowman, RB, Clemson

21. Jaylon Jones, S, Texas A&M

22. Drew Sanders, ATH, Alabama

23. Darnell Washington, ATH, Georgia

24. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

25. Demond Demas, WR, Texas A&M

26. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

27. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

28. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

29. Sav'ell Smalls, DE, Washington

30. Dontae Manning, CB, Oregon

31. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Rankings per 247Sports Composite.

Burch Stays Committed to South Carolina—but Doesn't Sign

Jordan Burch attended his national signing day ceremony at Hammond School in Columbia, S.C., and he was wearing South Carolina gear. He said he was going to continue playing in college with his friends. But he didn't sign and send in his national letter of intent.

It's a strange chain of events, as Burch was not among the signees Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp introduced during his national signing day ceremony Wednesday. However, he didn't seem concerned about the fact that Burch, who remains committed to South Carolina, didn't send in his NLI.

"No, we're going to be fine," Muschamp told reporters, according to David Cobb of CBSSports.com.

Burch, 247Sports' No. 8 recruit in the 2020 class, committed to South Carolina on Dec. 18 but didn't sign during the early signing period. There was a chance he was going to flip to Clemson or LSU, but it doesn't seem like that happened based on Burch's ceremony and Muschamp's comments.

Even if Burch signs and everything is fine, this is still a situation Gamecocks fans should monitor until something is official.

National Signing Day Comes and Passes for Evans

There's still one 5-star recruit who isn't committed to a school: running back Zachary Evans from Houston.

Evans was quiet on national signing Day, as he's not allowed to sign another national letter of intent. He signed with Georgia during the early signing period, but he was released from his NLI for undisclosed reasons in early January.

The push to land Evans will continue for some schools. He's considering Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee, where he recently took an official visit. But Evans doesn't appear to be rushing the process because he can't sign an NLI anyway.

"There are a lot of teams that would take me," Evans said, according to Trey Wallace of Fox Sports Knoxville (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports). "There are a lot of schools that reach out to me that haven't been recruiting me and want to start. A bunch of schools have reached out about me taking my last official with them. I'm just trying to keep it all in perspective and make the right decision."

It all means Evans' unorthodox recruitment continues past national signing day.

Clemson's Quiet Signing Day Doesn't Overshadow 5-Star Talent

Clemson didn't have much new to celebrate on Wednesday. That's because the Tigers locked up the key pieces of their 2020 recruiting class during the early signing period.

The work head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff did on the recruiting trail shouldn't be forgotten just because it happened in December. In case you forgot, the Tigers landed five 5-star recruits, the most in the nation, including three in 247Sports' top 10.

And Swinney made sure to laud his school's 2020 class on Wednesday.

"It's still a fun day to celebrate this amazing group of young people," Swinney said, according to Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News.

Clemson ended up with the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, per the 247Sports Composite team rankings, finishing behind only Georgia and Alabama.