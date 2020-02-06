Dillon Brooks on Justise Winslow Trade: Getting Player Who Wants to Play with Us

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks—who just agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract extension with the team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—provided his take on his team's reported deal to acquire Justise Winslow from the Miami Heat in exchange for Andre Iguodala.

He made the comments to ESPN's Tim MacMahon after his team's 121-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday:

Iguodala, who arrived in Memphis in the summer after an offseason trade sent him to the Grizz from the Golden State Warriors, did not report to Memphis.

A buyout or trade prior to the Thursday deadline seemed inevitable, and Brooks also provided these comments on Monday, per Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal.

"I can't wait till we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about," Brooks said.

That comment prompted teammate Ja Morant to tweet the following:

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who won three NBA titles with Iguodala, then posted this on Instagram in response, per Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders:

Morant responded as follows, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols, with a picture of ex-Warrior and current Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant:

That seemingly implied the belief that Durant was the reason the team won its last two NBA titles.

The Grizz are 26-25 after their win over Dallas.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

