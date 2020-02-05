Nets Trade Rumors: Lakers Inquired About Spencer Dinwiddie Ahead of Deadline

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on Wednesday's Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Show (h/t Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype) that the Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder about guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Schroder, respectively.

Dinwiddie, 26, is averaging 21.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Nets. The 26-year-old Schroder is posting 19.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Acquiring either player would be a coup for the 38-11 Lakers, who hold first place in the Western Conference by 3.5 games heading into Wednesday.

L.A. doesn't have many weaknesses, but the team could use a guard adept at playmaking and scoring to complement LeBron James, who has been the Lakers' primary ball-handler and offensive threat.

Both Dinwiddie and Schroder are perfectly capable of filling that role.

Dinwiddie has taken charge of the Nets offense for much of this season with Kyrie Irving out due to numerous injuries for all but 20 games. His career-high scoring average comes on 42.0 percent shooting from the field.

Schroder has been an integral part of a surprising Thunder team squarely in the playoff mix despite unloading All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George this offseason. The ex-Atlanta Hawk has provided instant offense off the bench and is a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Either player could slide into the rotation as either a starter alongside James or the team's top scoring option off the bench, making Los Angeles' lineup that much deeper and scarier heading into the stretch run.