Clippers Trade Rumors: Landry Shamet Off-Limits to Knicks in Marcus Morris Talks

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris, but they don't want to part with guard Landry Shamet.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Shamet is "off-limits" for the Knicks while discussing conversations between the two teams during Wednesday's trade-deadline special with Zach Lowe on ESPN 2.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times and Ian Begley of SNY echoed that sentiment, suggesting the Clippers are unwilling to trade Shamet.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

