Jimmy Garoppolo Says 49ers' Super Bowl Loss Will Fuel Him During Offseason

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

If there is a silver lining for the San Francisco 49ers stemming from their 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl, it is the fact quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be even more motivated in 2020.

"I don't know, I keep telling myself, 'You've got to remember that feeling when the confetti was coming down, just remember that moment and let it fuel you for the offseason,'" he said when asked how he can turn the loss into motivation, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "Just come back stronger, more ready for next year."

There were plenty of positives for Garoppolo in his first full season as a starter.

In addition to leading the 49ers to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl appearance, he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a key win over the New Orleans Saints and directed two critical touchdown drives in the second half of San Francisco's Week 17 win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.

However, he was something of an afterthought in the playoffs.

Garoppolo threw for 131 yards in the divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings and attempted a mere eight passes in the NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers as Raheem Mostert took over the contest.

He was solid at times in the Super Bowl but threw two interceptions and missed an open Emmanuel Sanders on a deep ball that would have put San Francisco ahead in the final two minutes.

"Obviously some throws I wish I had back, some throws I made differently," he said. "The one to 'E,' just missing him, putting a little too much on it. But you've got to be a man, you have to own up to those things. Some things I'd rather have back. But this whole year, it's been incredible."

Garoppolo went on to say he is encouraged that there are those in the locker room with the necessary "mindset" to get back to next season's Super Bowl.

If the 49ers do, he will have the chance to rectify the most important overthrow of his career.