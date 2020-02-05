Getafe Prepared for Angel Exit to Barcelona, but No Contact Made, Says President

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe president Angel Torres Sanchez has said the club are prepared for a possible exit of forward Angel Rodriguez to Barcelona, but the Catalans have yet to make contact.

Goal reported the latest comments from the Getafe boss: "For us, Angel would be an important loss, but we are prepared for that situation. We have no news of this interest of FC Barcelona."

The 32-year-old is seen as one of the favourites to strengthen the Catalans on an emergency basis following the injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Per Sport, Barcelona are allowed to sign an emergency replacement outside the transfer window if Dembele's injury sidelines him for more than five months. The national federation will have to agree to the move, and the player has to be registered in Spain already or be without a club.

They name Angel as the favourite, while Deportes Cuatro (h/t Spanish Football Podcast) say the priority is Cristhian Stuani. Willian Jose and Loren Moron are also mentioned:

Angel's €10 million release clause would make him an attractive addition, as it's unlikely Getafe will let him walk for less. The club from the capital is having a phenomenal season, tied with Sevilla for third place in La Liga.

The 32-year-old has been a big part of that, netting a team-high nine goals in the Spanish top division this season. He has done so while making just six starts, with the bulk of his appearances coming off the bench. That makes him one of the most efficient scorers in the country:

A career journeyman, Angel has had stops with Elche, Levante, Eibar and Zaragoza in the last decade, before landing in the capital in 2017. He spent time on the books at Real Madrid Castilla as a prospect, but never broke into the senior side.

Barcelona are desperate for attacking depth after failing to address the position in January. They moved Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez without bringing in any replacements, and with Luis Suarez and Dembele on the sidelines, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are the only healthy forwards in the squad.