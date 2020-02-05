Mino Raiola Says He Created Transfer Market, Calls for 'Revolution' Against FIFA

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Football agent Mino Raiola has said he created the current transfer market, but he wants to break away from FIFA and the transfer system, describing it as a "form of human trafficking."

The representative of high-profile clients like Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke to Belgian outlet Sport/Voetbalmagazine (h/t Football Italia), comparing the transfer market to the theatre:

"It's January 1, the theatre opens, the curtain rises and the show can start. But behind the scenes, the main actors are already busy with rehearsals for half the year. It is the same way for us.

"[...] I don't want to come across as arrogant, but I think that I created this market. Football became a show and entertainment. I invented the football market in the 25 years I've been active. It's a gigantic industry by now, which I shaped by never shutting my mouth and always taking a stand for my players."

He also took aim at FIFA, calling for a revolution:

"FIFA is done, the old system is over. This is the start of a new era, we are at the foundation stages. It's time for a revolution.

"If it was up to me, we'd abolish the current transfer system immediately. We'd get a share of players' earnings, and if we abolish the system, clubs have more money for players, I think. This transfer system is a form of human trafficking."

Per Sport/Voetbalmagazine, Raiola has already formed a Football Agents Forum, consisting of himself and other powerful agents like Jorge Mendes―who represents Cristiano Ronaldo, among others―and Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Gareth Bale.

Raiola has courted plenty of controversy, most notably involving the deal that took Pogba back to Manchester United. Football Leaks (h/t Football Italia) alleged he could make as much as €49 million worth of commission fees on the deal, but as he told Sport/Voetbalmagazine, he didn't threaten anyone at Old Trafford into agreeing to those terms.

“I didn’t threaten anyone at Manchester United with a gun to bring back Paul Pogba. It’s always about the Pogba deal again, because my friends from the FIFA did not give a damn about the data protection act to influence the public opinion."

Raiola was behind two of the biggest moves of the past year, taking Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus in the summer and bringing Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund in January. He could be busy again in the coming summer, with Pogba said to be pushing for a switch back to Juventus or to Real Madrid, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

On De Ligt, he told Sport/Voetbalmagazine (h/t Goal's Sam France) the defender is like an oil tanker in that he can't be stopped once he's on course.

The 20-year-old was thrust into a big role earlier than anticipated following an injury to Giorgio Chiellini in August. He initially struggled in Turin, but he has turned things around and is in the midst of an excellent spell.

Haaland has hit the ground running at Dortmund, scoring an incredible seven goals in just three Bundesliga appearances.