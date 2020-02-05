Report: Chandler Parsons Waived by Hawks to Complete 4-Team Blockbuster Trade

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Chandler Parsons' tenure with the Atlanta Hawks will reportedly end so the club can complete the four-team trade agreed upon Tuesday night.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Parsons will be waived to give the Hawks enough roster space for their incoming players.

Wojnarowski reported Atlanta will receive Clint Capela and Nene Hilario from the Houston Rockets as part of a 12-player deal.

Parsons only played five games for the Hawks this season after he was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in July for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

The Hawks announced on Jan. 15 that Parsons was involved in a car accident in which he sustained a concussion and whiplash.

His attorney issued a statement, noting the accident was the result of a man who was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, and Parsons' injuries include "traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum" that have left his NBA career in jeopardy.



Parsons was in the final season of a four-year contract and carried a $25.1 million salary in 2019-20.

The Hawks were his fourth team in his nine-year career. He has averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 440 total games with Atlanta, the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.