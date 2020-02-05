Report: Chandler Parsons Waived by Hawks to Complete 4-Team Blockbuster Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 22: Chandler Parsons #31 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons on November 22, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Chandler Parsons' tenure with the Atlanta Hawks will reportedly end so the club can complete the four-team trade agreed upon Tuesday night. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Parsons will be waived to give the Hawks enough roster space for their incoming players. 

Wojnarowski reported Atlanta will receive Clint Capela and Nene Hilario from the Houston Rockets as part of a 12-player deal. 

Parsons only played five games for the Hawks this season after he was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in July for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

The Hawks announced on Jan. 15 that Parsons was involved in a car accident in which he sustained a concussion and whiplash.

His attorney issued a statement, noting the accident was the result of a man who was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, and Parsons' injuries include "traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum" that have left his NBA career in jeopardy. 

Parsons was in the final season of a four-year contract and carried a $25.1 million salary in 2019-20. 

The Hawks were his fourth team in his nine-year career. He has averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 440 total games with Atlanta, the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks. 

Related

    Hawks waive Chandler Parsons to complete Capela deal

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Hawks waive Chandler Parsons to complete Capela deal

    Harrison Coburn
    via SportsTalkATL.com

    Top 3 Contenders' Strengths and Weaknesses

    NBA scouts dish on what makes the Lakers, Bucks and Clippers great and where they still need to improve ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 3 Contenders' Strengths and Weaknesses

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Last-Minute Trade Deadline Steals 💰

    Valuable vets who could make a difference

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Last-Minute Trade Deadline Steals 💰

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams That Should Start a Rebuild Right Now 👷‍♂️

    It might take time to get back to winning, but blowing it up might be worth it

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams That Should Start a Rebuild Right Now 👷‍♂️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report