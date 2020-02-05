Neymar Says Kylian Mbappe Could Become 'One of the Best Players in History'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) jokes with Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian MBappe prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier Herault SC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on February 1, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Neymar has backed Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe to write himself into the annals of football history. 

The Brazilian was asked about the 21-year-old superstar in an interview with FIFA.com.

"Kylian is a phenomenon," he said. "He has the potential to become one of the best players in history. To have him as a team-mate is a huge honour. We understand one another very well on the pitch and off it too. I love him!"

Mbappe only turned 21 on December 20, and he already has 122 goals and 71 assists in 207 career games for club and country.

He's a FIFA World Cup winner and has also lifted three Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue. This season, he's notched 22 goals and 13 assists for PSG in just 26 games.

He and Neymar have excellent chemistry on the pitch:

They're also close friends off it:

Neymar and Mbappe will be spearheading PSG's UEFA Champions League charge this season.

Asked if this PSG side are the strongest they've been since he joined in 2017 and whether they can win Europe's premier competition, Neymar said: "I wouldn't say the strongest, but I feel a different atmosphere and more confident, and this helps a lot day by day."

The Brazil star has only made 18 appearances this season due to injury and suspension, but during his limited time on the pitch he has contributed 15 goals and 10 assists.

PSG are also in a good place after a strong summer of recruitment in which they added quality and depth all over the pitch.

The Parisians have more options in the final third thanks to the arrivals of striker Mauro Icardi and winger Pablo Sarabia, and the pair have returned a combined total of 28 goals and 10 assists.

Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye joined their midfield ranks, while centre-back Abdou Diallo and goalkeeper Keylor Navas also arrived. They've helped PSG concede just 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 matches this season.

PSG will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16, when their defence will be put to the test by the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

The former has 15 goals and 16 assists to his name this season, while the latter has offered a combined 36 goals and eight assists for Red Bull Salzburg and BVB, whom he joined in January.

