LSU Football Recruiting 2020: Top Remaining 2020 Recruits, Class Predictions

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

One key to building a successful college football program is years of excelling on the recruiting trail, and LSU is the perfect example of that.

After Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron enjoyed plenty of success bringing in top recruits, those results paid off this past season as LSU won its first national championship of the College Football Playoff era. The Tigers not only did that, but they also went 15-0 and dominated most of their competition.

However, college football doesn't leave much time for celebration. Shortly after the national championship game, Orgeron and his staff had to refocus on trying to add some top recruits to its 2020 class.

Entering national signing day, LSU is ranked fourth in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Here's everything else you need to know as the Tigers head into Wednesday.

LSU Signing Day Preview, Predictions

There may not be a lot happening for LSU on national signing day, according to 247Sports.com national recruiting reporter Barton Simmons.

"It might not be the busiest day," he told Brooks Kubena of The Advocate.

This is college football recruiting, though, and there's always a chance a top high school player surprises the country by flipping his commitment or signing with an unexpected program. That's part of what has made signing day a huge event in years past.

Sure, the early signing period has taken away some of that, but there's still the potential for surprises, including ones involving LSU.

The Tigers have pursued two of the top unsigned recruits entering signing day: 5-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch and 4-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

Burch committed to South Carolina on Dec. 18 but didn't sign with the school, leaving open the possibility he could flip to either Clemson or LSU, the other two schools he was considering the most.

The Tigers hosted him for an unofficial visit two weekends ago, but he then took an official visit to South Carolina this past weekend. With the Gamecocks getting the last words in, they're likely in good shape to retain his commitment and get him to sign Wednesday.

Jackson is considering four SEC schools heading into Wednesday. Along with LSU, he has taken visits to Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M. And while any of those schools could land him, the Crimson Tide and the Aggies appear to be the front-runners based on recent visits.

If LSU lands Burch or Jackson, consider it a pleasant surprise. But don't expect either to join the Tigers. And the only way for them to move above the No. 4 spot in the class rankings is by landing both, according to Shea Dixon of 247Sports.com.

It will still be considered a strong recruiting cycle for LSU, though. None of its five unsigned commits appear likely to flip. And even if they did, the Tigers have already signed their three 5-star recruits and 11 of their 14 4-star prospects.

With LSU replenishing its program with the addition of more strong recruits, it should remain in the playoff conversation for seasons to come.