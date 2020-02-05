National Signing Day 2020: Final Recruit Announcement Schedule and Predictions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There are few things that can get college football fans more excited about their team's future than a top recruit announcing his commitment to their school.

National signing day takes place Wednesday, so various top high school recruits will be making that decision. Some are already committed but will make it official by signing their national letter of intent. Others have yet to decide and will commit and sign at the same time. And some are committed to one school but will flip and join another.

Prior to 2018, national signing day was a hectic event. Now, with the early signing period that takes place in December, many top recruits have already signed with a school by the time the traditional February date rolls around.

However, not every player makes it official then, and there will still be some big news to come Wednesday.

Here's a look at the schedule for this year's national signing day ceremonies, along with predictions for where some of those top recruits will land.

2020 National Signing Day Schedule

8 a.m. Ennis Rakestraw, No. 71 CB, No. 895 overall

8:30 a.m. DJ Lundy, No. 56 ATH, No. 966 overall

9 a.m. Broderick Jones, No. 2 OT, No. 11 overall

9 a.m. Darvon Hubbard, No. 40 RB, No. 545 overall

9:30 a.m. McKinnley Jackson, No. 9 DT, No. 61 overall

9:30 a.m. Marcus Henderson, No. 15 OG, No. 334 overall

10 a.m. Sedrick Van Pran, No. 1 C, No. 59 overall

10 a.m. Zion Childress, No. 192 WR

11:30 a.m. Avantae Williams, No. 2 S, No. 44 overall

12 p.m. Jordan Burch, No. 2 DT, No. 8 overall

12 p.m. Malachi Wideman, No. 22 WR, No. 116 overall

2 p.m. Malik Hornsby, No. 8 Dual-threat QB, No. 200 overall

2 p.m. Jayson Jones, No. 32 DT, No. 318 overall

2 p.m. Jalen St. John, No. 31 OG, No. 563 overall

2:20 p.m. Princely Umanmielen, No. 9 SDE, No. 241 overall

3:50 p.m. Alfred Collins, No. 2 SDE, No. 62 overall

All times ET. Announcement info via 247Sports. Rankings per 247Sports Composite.

National Signing Day Predictions

Heading into national signing day, one of the biggest questions is where McKinnley Jackson, a 4-star defensive tackle from Lucedale, Miss., will play college football.

Since December, he has taken visits to Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M. So, it appears he'll be heading to an out-of-state SEC school, but it's not yet clear which one it will be.

And while it will be a surprise to some, it won't be for Jackson, who has already made his decision.

"I have just taken the visits and kept an open mind with every school, but my mind has been made up," he said, according to Chad Simmons of Rivals.com. "I've known where I was going for a year. I have known the school for over a year. I told the school I am signing with Wednesday a couple months ago. They have known for a little too."

The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives Alabama an 83-percent chance of landing Jackson. If that happens, then it's possible the Crimson Tide will end up with the No. 1 2020 class in the country. Entering national signing day, they rank No. 2 behind Georgia.

Expect that to happen, as Alabama has a knack for bringing in top defensive recruits, and Jackson will be a key part of its future core.

For the unsigned recruits who are ranked higher than Jackson, Wednesday should be even less of a surprise.

Jordan Burch, a 5-star defensive tackle from Columbia, S.C., is the No. 8 recruit in the country, per the 247Sports Composite ranking, making him the highest-ranked unsigned player in the class. However, he's been committed to South Carolina since Dec. 18, and he took his final official visit with the Gamecocks at the weekend.

It's possible Burch could flip to LSU or Clemson, but it's most likely he sticks with South Carolina.

5-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April 26, 2018, but he has kept his recruitment open and visited other schools. That included a trip to Arkansas, which hired former Bulldogs offensive line coach Sam Pittman as its new head coach.

However, the signs point to the No. 11 recruit in the country sticking to his commitment with Georgia. He visited with the Bulldogs two weekends ago, then cancelled his planned visit to Auburn this past weekend, according to Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports.

It would be a big hit to Georgia's top-ranked 2020 class if Jones flipped, but don't expect it to happen.