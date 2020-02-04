Lakers Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Subject of 'Exploratory' Talks with Knicks

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have had "exploratory conversations" with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade for Kyle Kuzma, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The news comes after the team parted ways with president Steve Mills on Tuesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

General manager Scott Perry remains in his role and is seemingly looking to be aggressive ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Kuzma has been a relative disappointment this season after averaging 18.7 points per game as a key part of the Lakers offense in 2018-19.

The 24-year-old has mostly come of the bench this year due to the addition of Anthony Davis, and his scoring average has dropped to 13.0 points per game. Ankle problems have also held him back this season, and he's appeared in just 39 games.

After being untouchable in the Davis trade last offseason, the forward has since become a major topic of trade talks.

Sam Amick of The Athletic first reported in early January the Lakers showed a "willingness to listen to pitches," while ESPN's Zach Lowe noted Monday the team "investigated the market" on Kuzma.

With Los Angeles (37-11) focusing on winning a title, the squad could deal the young player for someone who can make more of an immediate impact.

On the other hand, Kuzma showed he can be a go-to offensive option last season and has played well since returning to the lineup following a two-week break in December. In the last 19 games, the forward is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with double-digit points in all but four contests.

The Knicks could use this type of impact player as the squad tries to build a young core around RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. With just a 15-36 record in 2019-20, the team is well out of playoff contention and can easily part with reliable contributors like Julius Randle, Marcus Morris Sr. and others.