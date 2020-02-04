Greg Olsen Suggests Parting with Panthers Wasn't Mutual: 'Little Overblown'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Greg Olsen clarified the circumstances behind his exit from the Carolina Panthers.

Olsen issued a lengthy statement last week and wrote, "The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now."

However, the veteran tight end said Tuesday he was open for a reunion, only to discover the Panthers didn't feel the same way.

"The 'mutual parting' might have been a little overblown," he said to WFNZ in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 34-year-old was set to earn $11.7 million in 2020, which was the final year of his contract with Carolina. By releasing him, the Panthers absorbed $3.7 million in dead money.

They have 2018 fourth-round draft pick Ian Thomas, who has 52 receptions for 469 yards and three scores through two years, as an option to take over as the starter in 2020.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Olsen is already receiving interest from the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins.

The three-time Pro Bowler caught 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games for the Panthers in 2019.

Between his age and durability questions—he missed 16 games between 2017 and 2018—he'll probably struggle to match what would've been his original salary. But he'd still be a solid addition for teams looking to find a short-term solution at tight end.

Were Olsen to walk away from football for good, he appears to already have a fallback plan. He has worked briefly as a television analyst, and The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reported Fox Sports is prepared to make an offer should he want to make a full-time transition.