Tristan Thompson Trade Rumors: Deadline Deal a 'Priority' for Cavs Center

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson reportedly wants to experience playing for a different team for the first time in his NBA career.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, a trade sending Thompson away from the Cavaliers prior to Thursday's deadline is a "priority" for those in his camp. Cleveland selected the University of Texas product with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, and he has been with the franchise ever since.

While Thompson never turned into the annual All-Star many expect from a top-five draft pick, he is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and is averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds a night while shooting 50.8 percent from the field this season. 

The production comes after he averaged a double-double of 10.9 points and 10.2 boards per game in 2018-19.

There is no doubt the 28-year-old, who is only under contract through this season, could contribute as part of a frontline rotation for a contender. Moving him for younger players or draft assets would help a Cavaliers team that is just 13-38 accelerate their rebuild considering they won't be contenders with Thompson on the roster unless they re-sign him.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Cleveland is in "asset accumulation mode" and has made Thompson available as part of those efforts.

Thompson is a playoff-tested veteran with 78 postseason games on his resume. He helped anchor Cleveland's frontcourt during the 2016 title run that saw him notch three triple-doubles in the NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

The only way he will compete for another championship this season is with a trade.

