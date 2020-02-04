Tristan Thompson Trade Rumors: Deadline Deal a 'Priority' for Cavs Center

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson reportedly wants to experience playing for a different team for the first time in his NBA career.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, a trade sending Thompson away from the Cavaliers prior to Thursday's deadline is a "priority" for those in his camp. Cleveland selected the University of Texas product with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, and he has been with the franchise ever since.

While Thompson never turned into the annual All-Star many expect from a top-five draft pick, he is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and is averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds a night while shooting 50.8 percent from the field this season.

The production comes after he averaged a double-double of 10.9 points and 10.2 boards per game in 2018-19.

There is no doubt the 28-year-old, who is only under contract through this season, could contribute as part of a frontline rotation for a contender. Moving him for younger players or draft assets would help a Cavaliers team that is just 13-38 accelerate their rebuild considering they won't be contenders with Thompson on the roster unless they re-sign him.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Cleveland is in "asset accumulation mode" and has made Thompson available as part of those efforts.

Thompson is a playoff-tested veteran with 78 postseason games on his resume. He helped anchor Cleveland's frontcourt during the 2016 title run that saw him notch three triple-doubles in the NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors.

The only way he will compete for another championship this season is with a trade.