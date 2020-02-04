Georgia Reportedly Spent $3.7M on Football Recruiting During 2019 Fiscal Year

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 31: A helmet of the Georgia Bulldogs rests on the sideline during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs reportedly spent plenty of money trying to convince the nation's top football players to join their program. 

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald (h/t USA Today) cited Georgia's annual NCAA financial report that covered the fiscal year of July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, and noted the Bulldogs spent $3.7 million on football recruiting expenses.

That represents a jump of more than $1 million from the previous fiscal year when they led the country in the same category.

Weiszer noted the recruiting spending is one reason Georgia athletics' operating surplus of approximately $31 million marked a decrease of $12.02 million from the previous year. The program spent more than twice as much recruiting athletes for football than every other sport combined and more than five times what it did on football recruiting in the 2014 fiscal year.

It is hard to argue with the recent results for the Bulldogs, although they've come up just short of the elusive national title.

They went 13-2 with a College Football Playoff National Championship Game loss in the 2017 season, 11-3 with an SEC Championship Game appearance in the 2018 season and 12-2 with an SEC Championship Game appearance and Sugar Bowl victory in the 2019 season.

Keeping up with a conference that includes powerhouses such as Alabama, LSU, Florida and Auburn, as well as national contenders such as Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma, calls for sustained success on the recruiting trail.

Georgia has enjoyed that with the No. 1 class in 2018, No. 2 class in 2019 and No. 1 class in 2020, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

It cost the SEC school plenty of money to get there.

Related

    Report: Dantonio Accused of Multiple NCAA Violations

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Dantonio Accused of Multiple NCAA Violations

    Tony Paul
    via Detroit News

    Mark Dantonio Steps Down as Michigan St. HC

    Dantonio was 114-57 in 13 seasons with Sparty

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Mark Dantonio Steps Down as Michigan St. HC

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Georgia Football: ESPN Analysts Address Bulldogs Biggest Question in 2020

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Georgia Football: ESPN Analysts Address Bulldogs Biggest Question in 2020

    Maven
    via Maven

    Will the 2020 Class' Best Fullback Get a Power 5 Offer?

    Logan Hornton is out to prove the fullback has a place in modern football offenses

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Will the 2020 Class' Best Fullback Get a Power 5 Offer?

    Michael Weinreb
    via Bleacher Report