Greg Olsen Rumors: Seahawks Visit Planned Amid Bills, Redskins Buzz

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Add the Seattle Seahawks to the list of teams that are reportedly interested in tight end Greg Olsen.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Olsen will visit the Seattle Seahawks as he looks for his next team following nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers. This comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the University of Miami product was set to visit the Buffalo Bills and Washington.

He would be a formidable upgrade for all three teams.

Dawson Knox led all Bills tight ends with an unspectacular 388 receiving yards in 2019, which was still more than Jeremy Sprinkle (241) had in Washington. While Jordan Reed is a talented option in Washington, he has dealt with health concerns and represents a potential $8.5 million in cap-space savings if the team cuts him, per Spotrac.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who coached Olsen in Carolina, said tight end is "a big question mark," per NBC Sports Washington.

As for Seattle, Jacob Hollister led all tight ends with 349 receiving yards in 2019 but is a restricted free agent for 2020. Will Dissly finished with 262 receiving yards and dealt with injuries on his way to just six games.

Olsen turns 35 years old in March, but he was solid last year with 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. It was an important bounce-back effort after he missed a combined 16 contests the previous two years.

While it is unrealistic to expect Olsen to resemble the force who made three straight Pro Bowls from 2014 through 2016 with more than 1,000 receiving yards each season, he would still represent an upgrade and veteran leadership at the position for all three teams he is visiting.