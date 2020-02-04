Report: Clippers' Patrick Beverley Will Take Part in 2020 NBA Skills Challenge

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, a Chicago native, will reportedly take part in the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge on Feb. 15 during All-Star Weekend at the United Center in Chicago.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update Tuesday.

Beverley hasn't been selected to the All-Star Game in his eight NBA seasons, but this will be his second appearance in the Skills Challenge.

The 31-year-old University of Arkansas product won the event in 2015 with victories over Isaiah Thomas, Jeff Teague and Brandon Knight. He was scheduled to defend the title in 2016, but he was forced to withdraw because of an ankle injury.

He'll look to join Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash and Damian Lillard as two-time winners of the competition.

In November, Beverley discussed the pipeline of basketball talent coming out of Chicago and what makes players from the Windy City different from other areas of the country:

"For us to come out in rain, sleet or snow and come out and grind, we used to go out there and grind in the snow. It shows the passion for the game.

"Of course, when I was younger, we had Michael Jordan, who was the ultimate influence. Now you have guys like D-Rose, Dwyane Wade, Anthony Davis, myself in some ways that guys look up to and try to get that motivation back. I'm glad it's coming back. I'm glad there are guys in the NBA playing well and representing the city well and putting it on their shoulders. They inspired the next generation."

Beverley is averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 39 appearances for the Clippers this season.

The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is the Skills Challenge's defending champion.