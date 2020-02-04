Knicks Trade Rumors: Kevin Knox Discussed in Potential D'Angelo Russell Deal

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly open to trading Kevin Knox II, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, in a deal for Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium appeared on The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy and reported the news, noting Knox was "included in talks." However, Charania pointed out the Knicks did not include their own first-round picks when discussing potential draft assets that would go to Golden State in a hypothetical trade.

Instead, the Knicks are "trying to put together a package of expiring players, young players and picks," outside of their first-rounders.

New York's first-round pick for the 2020 draft is a highly regarded asset that could be in the top five come June. The team has the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 15-36, and Tankathon currently projects it to land the No. 4 pick in the lottery.

That would be enticing to a Warriors squad that could go from non-contender to serious championship threat next season with a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson playing alongside any potential additions in free agency, trades or the draft.

There was a time Knox seemed to be a key part of the future for the Knicks as he played well in Summer League before his rookie campaign, but he is averaging just 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds a night this season as a secondary part of the team's rotation.

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are the more important rebuilding chips at this point, and Russell would give New York a high-scoring guard who can hit the three and break defenders down off the dribble.

While he has been in the league since the 2015 NBA draft, he is also only 23 years old and could be part of a rebuild in the Big Apple.