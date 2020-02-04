Lakers Trade Rumors: LAL's Chemistry 'Something to Behold' Entering Deadline

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers celebrate from the bench after guard Alex Caruso scored during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If chemistry was a problem last season for the Los Angeles Lakers as Anthony Davis trade rumors whirled, it reportedly isn't in 2019-20.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium appeared on The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy and called the Lakers' chemistry "something to behold." Charania suggested that is something general manager Rob Pelinka should factor into decisions leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Teams Ready to Move on from Offseason Pickups

    Things just haven't worked out, so it's time for a split

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Ready to Move on from Offseason Pickups

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Are the Most Interesting Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Knicks Are the Most Interesting Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Ja, Brooks Want Iggy Traded 😬

    Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant want Iguodala out so they 'can play him and show him really what Memphis is about'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja, Brooks Want Iggy Traded 😬

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Iguodala Prepared to Sit Out

    Andre Iguodala is ready to miss rest of season if Memphis can't trade him to one of the agreed-upon teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Iguodala Prepared to Sit Out

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report