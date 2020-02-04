National Signing Day 2020: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted Recruits

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Zachary Evans, a 5-star running back from Houston, is the highest-ranked recruit in 247Sports' Composite rankings for the Class of 2020 who is currently not committed to a school. And even with National Signing Day approaching on Wednesday, that might not change.

That's because Evans already penned a national letter of intent with Georgia during the Early Signing Period, but he was later released from it. So, he isn't allowed to sign another NLI, meaning he doesn't necessarily have to make his college decision this week.

But there are several other top recruits who will make their decision Wednesday, before signing with the program they have pledged to. Because of the Early Signing Period in December, there aren't as many as there used to be heading into the traditional signing day, but there will still be some noteworthy commitments.

It's also possible some recruits who are committed but not signed decide to flip their commitments and join a different school. But we're going to take a look at three players who, like Evans, aren't currently committed to a program.

Top Uncommitted Recruits Predictions

Avantae Williams, S, Deland, Fla.

Avantae Williams is the No. 44 recruit in the 2020 class, and he'll be the highest-ranked player to choose a college on Wednesday, assuming Evans doesn't make a decision.

There are only two schools in the running to land the 4-star safety, and both are in-state options. He'll be committing to either Florida or Miami at his signing day ceremony at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

It won't be the first time Williams has committed to a school. He was previously committed to Miami and Oregon, but he decommitted from the latter in early December. That eventually led to his recruitment becoming a two-team race between the Gators and Hurricanes.

Williams took official visits to both Miami and Florida in January, but his meeting with the Gators came last. That, along with 247Sports' Crystal Ball prediction, appear to be a good sign that he will choose Florida on signing day.

Prediction: Florida

McKinnley Jackson, DT, Lucedale, Miss.

Although McKinnley Jackson hasn't decided on a school, it appears he'll be heading to the SEC. However, there are four schools from the conference that should be in the running to land the 4-star defensive tackle.

This past weekend, he took his final official visit to Texas A&M. It came at the end of a month that also featured visits to Alabama and LSU. Plus, he had taken a visit to Auburn in the fall, so the Tigers could still be a landing spot. But CBS Sports national writer Barton Simmons considers the Crimson Tide the front-runners.

"Alabama's considered the favorite," he said, according to 247Sports.com's Garrett Stepien. "He's a Mississippi kid. They just got the Ole Miss D-line coach Freddie Roach, that helped a little bit, but Alabama's been in good shape for a while there."

The Crimson Tide have historically had strong defensive units. Jackson will have a chance to be part of their next great group, as he'll likely commit to them on Wednesday at his signing-day ceremony at 9 a.m. ET.

Prediction: Alabama

Alfred Collins, SDE, Bastrop, Texas

It's a three-school race to land Alfred Collins, a 4-star defensive end who took all of his visits prior to the Early Signing Period. And although he took those visits early, it didn't lead to him committing then.

He will choose either Texas, Oklahoma or Alabama on Wednesday at 3:50 p.m. ET, with the Longhorns currently the favorite to land him. The 247Sports Crystal Ball has the odds of him signing with Texas at 100 percent.

That would make sense, as Collins is likely Texas' main focus at this point in the recruiting cycle. He would be a huge boost to the Longhorns' defensive line.

And it appears likely he is going to decide to stay in-state and pick Texas. So, expect the Longhorns to add him to their 2020 class.

Prediction: Texas