Knicks Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr., Terry Rozier Discussed in Hornets Trade Talks

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets could be making a swap before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the two teams "have discussed a deal involving Julius Randle, league sources confirm. Terry Rozier, Malik Monk and Dennis Smith Jr. are among the names that have come up in discussions between the two franchises."

The Knicks could be very busy before the deadline.

Begley added that the Minnesota Timberwolves are "among the teams who have previously expressed interest in Smith Jr."

Additionally, the Knicks "have also checked in with Golden State about a deal involving D'Angelo Russell" and "Members of the organization are also intrigued by Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroeder."

So it could be a hectic week for the Knicks.

There's little doubt changes are needed. Despite the team's mix of promising young players—like RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox—and a glut of veteran big men, the team has started the season just 15-36 and are headed for yet another lottery.

New York will miss the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Roster construction is the major issue. The Knicks had a bizarre summer, missing out on all of the premier free agents and instead loading up on power forward and centers (Randle, Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson). Former head coach David Fizdale was made the scapegoat and was fired in early December, though it was clear that the team's bizarre offseason additions were equally, if not more, to blame.

The Knicks won't erase those mistakes in one fell swoop this week. But given the rumors swirling around them, it appears as though they might try.