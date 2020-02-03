Bulls' Zach LaVine Will Reportedly Participate in 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up the floor against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 118-106. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Zach LaVine will be the hometown favorite after reportedly accepting an invitation to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls star will be in the field for the All-Star Weekend event on Feb. 15. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    All the Latest Trade Deadline Buzz 👀

    Here's every report so far with the deadline only days away ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All the Latest Trade Deadline Buzz 👀

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Celtics Eyeing Clint Capela

    Boston has engaged with Houston in trade talks for Capela

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Celtics Eyeing Clint Capela

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tilman Fertitta Looking to Shed Salary

    Rockets owner wants to try and avoid the luxury tax

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Tilman Fertitta Looking to Shed Salary

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Buzz: Knicks Have 'Registered Interest' in D'Angelo Russell

    Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina have come up in talks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buzz: Knicks Have 'Registered Interest' in D'Angelo Russell

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report