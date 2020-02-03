Bulls' Zach LaVine Will Reportedly Participate in 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Bulls' Zach LaVine Will Reportedly Participate in 2020 NBA 3-Point ContestFebruary 4, 2020
Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Zach LaVine will be the hometown favorite after reportedly accepting an invitation to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls star will be in the field for the All-Star Weekend event on Feb. 15.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
All the Latest Trade Deadline Buzz 👀
Here's every report so far with the deadline only days away ➡️