Report: Nets' Joe Harris Will Participate in 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris reportedly will defend his title in the NBA's Three-Point Contest during All-Star weekend.

Per Michael Scotto of Bleacher Report and the Associated Press, Harris accepted an invitation to take part in the Feb. 15 event.

There was some uncertainty about whether or not Harris would return to defend his crown because of his busy offseason.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Saturday that Harris was waiting to determine if he wanted time off after offseason trips to China and Africa.

Harris becomes the fourth player reported to be taking part in the Three-Point Contest. Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks also accepted invitations, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The NBA expanded the contest field to include 10 participants in 2019. Harris beat out Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry 26-24 in the finals last year.

Harris is currently tied for 26th in the NBA with a 40.7 three-point percentage on 6.0 attempts per game. His 13.7 points per contest is tied for his career high set last season.