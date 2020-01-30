Report: Damian Lillard Accepts Invitation to Compete in 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has put on an absolute show of late, in large part because of his ability to pull up from almost anywhere on the floor, and he will reportedly put his long-range shooting skills to the test in February.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lillard accepted an invitation to take part in the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The contest is a featured part of NBA All-Star Saturday on Feb. 15 at the United Center.

Lillard has scored 34 or more points in six straight games, including a 61-point outburst against the Golden State Warriors and a 50-point showing against the Indiana Pacers. He has connected on at least five three-pointers in five straight contests and won't have to worry about defenders in the exhibition contest.

The Weber State product has hit 38.5 percent of his three-pointers this season while making a career-best 3.8 triples per game.

Lillard also won't have to worry about the sharp-shooting Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson in this year's competition considering the Warriors stars are sidelined with injuries. Curry won the competition in 2015, and Thompson took home the title in 2016.

Haynes reported Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic were both invited to participate in this year's competition, which is notable for more than just the star power they would bring. They swapped teams as part of a 2018 draft-day trade and will forever be connected because of it.

They will also have to deal with Lillard in the competition if they accept their invitations.