D'Angelo Russell out vs. Clippers After Trade to Timberwolves Due to Quad Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Newly acquired Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will miss the team's game Saturday with a right thigh contusion, according to the team.

Russell has already missed long stretches at different points this season because of injuries. He sat out nine straight games from Nov. 17 to Dec. 2 because of a sprained thumb.

A shoulder issue kept Russell out of action for six games from Dec. 31 to Jan. 10.

His thigh bruise will delay his much-anticipated debut for the Timberwolves, who gave up Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 top-three protected first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick for Russell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

The Wolves were also hot on Russell's trail in the offseason, though the Golden State Warriors surprisingly stepped in and signed him on a four-year, $117 million max contract.

But the Wolves got their man this week, pairing him with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns to give the Wolves a compelling one-two punch on offense. He'll give them a much-needed upgrade at point guard after averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 43 percent from the field and a career-high 37.4 percent from three.

Timberwolves fans will just have to wait at least a few days to see how Russell and the team's new-look roster—they also added Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner and Jarred Vanderbilt in a separate and massive four-team trade—fits together on the court.