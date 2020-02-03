Angel Di Maria Says Kylian Mbappe Must Understand Others at PSG Want to Play Too

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria has told team-mate Kylian Mbappe that he must understand others want to play for the club after the 21-year-old reacted angrily to being substituted during Saturday's 5-0 Ligue 1 win over Montpellier.

Di Maria told Canal Plus (h/t the Mirror's Jack Collins) that he understands players do not want to be replaced during matches, but the 31-year-old said Mbappe needs to learn that his team-mates on the bench want to come on.

"It is very difficult," said the Argentina international, who is joint-top on the team with 18 league starts this season. "Nobody wanted to go off. Everyone wants to play; that's normal. Kylian wants to score, but the manager decided that he was to come off. There are boys on the bench who want to come on and have the ability; he needs to get that."

Mbappe had scored against Montpellier but was replaced by Mauro Icardi on 68 minutes and was involved in a heated discussion with manager Thomas Tuchel on the touchline:

The PSG boss said after the match that the France international's reaction was not a good look:

Mbappe is PSG's most valuable player and has scored 22 goals and contributed 13 assists in 25 appearances. However, the club are in the midst of a busy fixture list, so it made sense for Tuchel to rest his star man with the game already won.

The German also said his decision to substitute Mbappe was not personal:

Le Parisien (h/t The Independent's Karl Matchett) have reported that Tuchel, sporting director Leonardo and the squad held "clear-the-air talks" on Sunday to resolve the incident.

Mbappe's reaction to being substituted has fuelled fresh speculation over his future at the club.

Marco Ruiz at AS reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez "has devised a meticulous plan" to help Los Blancos sign Mbappe in the summer of 2021 for a fee of up to €200 million.

This is not the first time that Mbappe has reacted negatively to being replaced. He was taken off in December's 3-1 win over Montpellier and appeared to ignore his manager as he walked to the dugout.

Per Jamie Smith at Goal, Tuchel said at the time that Mbappe "must accept being subbed off," but it seems his words have yet to hit home with his star striker.