Rudy Gay Trade Rumors: Anonymous Exec Thinks Spurs' Asking Price Too High

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2020

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. San Antonio won 105-104 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

An anonymous NBA executive believes the San Antonio Spurs are asking too much in return for veteran forward Rudy Gay.

According to CNBC's Jabari Young, the exec believes the Spurs would be open to moving Gay if they can get an asset in return, but that may not be a possibility if other NBA front-office people believe Gay's price is too high as well.

San Antonio is 10th in the Western Conference at 22-26, but it is just 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West.

Another reason the Spurs might not move Gay is the fact San Antonio is "100 percent obsessed" with reaching the playoffs, per the anonymous league executive.

The Spurs have made the playoffs in an NBA-record 22 consecutive seasons, and they can break a tie with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers franchise and own that record by themselves if they make it again this season.

With DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge leading the way, the Spurs likely have enough top-end talent to reach the postseason, although they are in a battle with the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

Outside of DeRozan and Aldridge, the Spurs have five players who are averaging between 10 and 12 points per game this season. Gay is among them.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The 33-year-old veteran is putting up 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc. He has been far less efficient this season than last, as he shot 50.4 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from deep in 2018-19.

Gay, who owns a PPG average of 17.2 during his 14-year NBA career with four different teams, is averaging a career low in scoring this season.

Even so, he has a strong resume as a scorer and rebounder, and at 6'8", he has the versatility to play either forward position.

Gay is signed through next season at a salary of $14 million, so any team that trades for him would have to make a commitment beyond this season. Given his age and struggles this season, that may prevent teams from parting with any assets of real value.

Because of that, the Spurs may be best off hanging onto Gay and hoping that he can act as a mentor for younger players such as Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker.

Related

    RUMOR: Spurs working to trade DeMarre Carroll, Marco Belinelli

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    RUMOR: Spurs working to trade DeMarre Carroll, Marco Belinelli

    Bruno Manrique
    via ClutchPoints

    Watch Manu Ginobili teach Chinese youth how to Euro-step

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Watch Manu Ginobili teach Chinese youth how to Euro-step

    Pounding The Rock
    via Pounding The Rock

    Report: Tilman Fertitta Looking to Shed Salary

    Rockets owner wants to try and avoid the luxury tax

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Tilman Fertitta Looking to Shed Salary

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    All the Latest Trade Deadline Buzz 👀

    Here's every report so far with the deadline only days away ➡️

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    All the Latest Trade Deadline Buzz 👀

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report