Rudy Gay Trade Rumors: Anonymous Exec Thinks Spurs' Asking Price Too High

An anonymous NBA executive believes the San Antonio Spurs are asking too much in return for veteran forward Rudy Gay.

According to CNBC's Jabari Young, the exec believes the Spurs would be open to moving Gay if they can get an asset in return, but that may not be a possibility if other NBA front-office people believe Gay's price is too high as well.

San Antonio is 10th in the Western Conference at 22-26, but it is just 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West.

Another reason the Spurs might not move Gay is the fact San Antonio is "100 percent obsessed" with reaching the playoffs, per the anonymous league executive.

The Spurs have made the playoffs in an NBA-record 22 consecutive seasons, and they can break a tie with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers franchise and own that record by themselves if they make it again this season.

With DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge leading the way, the Spurs likely have enough top-end talent to reach the postseason, although they are in a battle with the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

Outside of DeRozan and Aldridge, the Spurs have five players who are averaging between 10 and 12 points per game this season. Gay is among them.

The 33-year-old veteran is putting up 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc. He has been far less efficient this season than last, as he shot 50.4 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from deep in 2018-19.

Gay, who owns a PPG average of 17.2 during his 14-year NBA career with four different teams, is averaging a career low in scoring this season.

Even so, he has a strong resume as a scorer and rebounder, and at 6'8", he has the versatility to play either forward position.

Gay is signed through next season at a salary of $14 million, so any team that trades for him would have to make a commitment beyond this season. Given his age and struggles this season, that may prevent teams from parting with any assets of real value.

Because of that, the Spurs may be best off hanging onto Gay and hoping that he can act as a mentor for younger players such as Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker.