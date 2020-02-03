Jurgen Klopp Praises 'Special' Roberto Firmino After Liverpool's Southampton Win

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the club's star forward Roberto Firmino after his performance in Saturday's 4-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Brazilian didn't find the net in the game, although he was on hand to set up goals for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah in an emphatic win. Victory for the Reds put them a whopping 22 points clear at the summit of the table, with Manchester City losing to Tottenham Hotspur the following day.

After yet another dominant display from his team, the Reds boss said he was delighted with Firmino's contributions, per the Liverpool website:

"He is [unique]. He is just exceptional, a very football-smart person, obviously. In the first half, in between a really tight formation of Southampton, the way he drops and keeps the ball, how he makes things happen is very special, absolutely.

Here are the highlights from the match at Anfield, with Firmino able to unlock the Saints defence after a tight opening half:

Per OptaJoe, the win saw Liverpool extend their exceptional winning run in front of their own supporters:

Firmino has been crucial to that run, with his work at the point of the Reds attack so frequently setting the tone for the rest of the side.

In possession, he manipulates the ball brilliantly, while off it, his movement is sharp and his work-rate is relentless. While he may not get the same amount of goals as Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah, there's no doubt he's just as important to the way Klopp's side functions.

Per BT Sport, the 28-year-old is one of only a few players who has registered three assists in one game in recent years:

The forward would undoubtedly like to score more goals at Anfield though; per Dominic King of the Daily Mail, it's been a long time since he netted in front of his own fans:

Nevertheless, there's no downplaying the importance of Firmino in what is now an inevitable title triumph for the Reds, with some big goals scored in a number of away wins.

With Sadio Mane currently injured, Firmino and Salah have stepped up brilliantly for Liverpool in recent outings. The consistency and quality the attacking stars showcase on a weekly basis is why no side has been able to live with the Anfield club this season.