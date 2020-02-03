Lakers Trade Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Derrick Rose, Darren Collison and More

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Forgive the Los Angeles Lakers if the impending trade deadline hasn't been at the forefront of their minds after what has been one of the most difficult weeks in team history. With the shocking news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, the team postponed its game against the rival Clippers before returning to the floor Friday night against Portland.

After the team's win in Sacramento the next night, much of the attention has shifted toward the deadline and whether the Lakers will look to make a title run with the current roster intact, or whether they'll try to make a move for a final piece to help bring a title back to Tinseltown.

Here's the latest on the Lakers' potential trade targets as we reach the 72-hour mark until deadline time.

Kuzma not drawing significant interest

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in early January that Los Angeles had made it known to executives around the league that it was interested in hearing trade pitches for forward Kyle Kuzma. Fast-forward nearly a month, and the level of significant interest in trading for Kuzma, especially among teams who might have guards the Lakers are interested in, simply hasn't been there.

His $2 million salary is both a blessing and a curse, as teams like how cheaply he would come to them, but also don't have comparable assets for that price to send back. Potential additions to a trade package featuring Kuzma, like Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, all have the ability to veto a trade because of their Bird rights, according to NBCSports.com's Kurt Helin.

Rose looking to stay in Detroit

The potential target Los Angeles has been linked to most, Pistons guard Derrick Rose, told reporters Saturday that if it were up to him, he'd stay in Detroit:

With the Lakers already out of cap space, it's hard to see exactly how they'd put together a deal with Detroit, even if the Pistons were interested. Kuzma, who could be an attractive piece to put alongside Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard, would need to be packaged with another significant salary or two to make the numbers work. Barring Rondo, Caldwell-Pope or Javale McGee waiving their no-trade rights, it's unlikely we'll see Rose in L.A. this season.

There is, however, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a possibility that recently retired point guard Darren Collison, who grew up in California and went to college at UCLA, could be interested in coming out of retirement for a title run with the Lakers.

"I'm told he would absolutely like to play in L.A.," Woj said on Sunday's episode of The Woj Pod.

Lakers among teams interested in Bogdanovic

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, L.A.—along with Charlotte and a handful of other teams—has expressed interest in Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Additionally, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that Sacramento offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, which the Kings outright refused. Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent after this season, so it's possible that if L.A. came up with a better offer, the Kings might bite considering they could lose him for nothing this summer.

Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope.