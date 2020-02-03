Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: DET Hasn't 'Given Up Hope'; Contract 'Cooled' Teams

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly still attempting to move center Andre Drummond ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Pistons "haven't given up hope" of trading Drummond despite the fact that his market has cooled.

Lowe noted that even if the Pistons are able to deal Drummond, they may not receive as big of a return as they want since the big man's contract situation is scaring away teams. He has a $28.8 million player option for next season, which means he could become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign if he opts out.

