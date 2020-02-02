LeSean McCoy Inactive for Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 vs. 49ers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks during a media availability, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Running back LeSean McCoy is among the Kansas City Chiefs' inactive players for Sunday's Super Bowl 54, according to Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel.

Jay Glazer reported on the Fox pregame show that McCoy was deactivated to make room for another defensive lineman on the active roster.

McCoy joined quarterback Chad Henne, offensive linemen Jackson Barton, Andrew Wylie and Ryan Hunter, linebacker Darron Lee and cornerback Morris Claiborne on the inactives list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com added that McCoy was a healthy scratch:

The move doesn't come as a major surprise. As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, McCoy has been inactive for three of the team's past four games, and only played one snap in the team's divisional-round win over the Houston Texans.

Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Anthony Sherman are all active, meanwhile. Williams has been the team's main option in the postseason, rushing 29 times for 92 yards and three scores. He's also caught seven passes for 65 yards and another score in the playoffs.

McCoy, meanwhile, had his worst season as a pro, rushing for just 465 yards (a career low) and four touchdowns. He did average 4.6 yards per carry but fell down the rotation behind Williams and Thompson.

As for the Chiefs, the move will allow them to have some more depth in the front seven and more bodies to rotate into the game. Keeping the team's defensive lineman will be key against a San Francisco rushing attack averaging an incredible 235.5 yards per game on the ground during the postseason.

