National Signing Day 2020: Top Prospects and TV Schedule for Commitments

On Wednesday, some of the top recruits in the nation will make their college decisions official by signing their national letters of intent on National Signing Day. Many of those who will sign are already committed to a program, but this will lock in that choice.

This may be the biggest day in the lives of these high school football players so far.

Of course, many of the country's top recruits already did this during the Early Signing Period back in December, which has lowered the luster of traditional National Signing Day. But there are still some talented players unsigned, and even some who aren't committed, so there's still some excitement to come.

Here's the schedule for National Signing Day, followed by a closer look at three top prospects who will be signing.

2020 National Signing Day Schedule

8:30 a.m. DJ Lundy, No. 56 ATH, No. 966 overall

9 a.m. Broderick Jones, No. 2 OT, No. 11 overall

9:30 a.m. McKinnley Jackson, No. 9 DT, No. 61 overall

10 a.m. Sedrick Van Pran, No. 1 C, No. 59 overall

12 p.m. Jordan Burch, No. 2 DT, No. 8 overall

12 p.m. Daijun Edwards, No. 21 RB, No. 279 overall

12 p.m. Darvon Hubbard, No. 40 RB, No. 545 overall

2:20 p.m. Princely Umanmielen, No. 9 SDE, No. 241 overall

3:50 p.m. Alfred Collins, No. 2 SDE, No. 62 overall

All times ET. Announcement info via 247Sports. Rankings per 247Sports Composite.

5-star DT Jordan Burch

Burch didn't sign during the Early Signing Period, but he did make a commitment, as he pledged to join South Carolina on Dec. 18. He chose the Gamecocks over LSU, who then went on to win the national championship.

However, that didn't stop the Tigers' pursuit of the 5-star defensive tackle. They hosted Burch for an unofficial visit last weekend, and there remains the possibility that he flips his commitment and signs with LSU on Wednesday.

But South Carolina had the final word with Burch, as it hosted him for an official visit over the weekend. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if he sticks with his commitment and signs with the Gamecocks.

Anything can happen, though, and there have been crazier flips from recruits in previous years. Therefore, it will be important to still monitor Burch's status heading into Wednesday and at his Signing Day ceremony.

5-star OT Broderick Jones

Although Jones has been committed to Georgia since April 26, 2018, he's still explored other options by visiting other schools, most of which are also in the SEC.

Jones visited Arkansas and Illinois earlier this month, and he was scheduled to take an official visit to Auburn. However, he opted not to meet with the Tigers, according to Brandon Adams of DawgNation, so they're probably now out of the running for the 5-star offensive tackle.

It seems like Jones will likely stick with his commitment to Georgia and sign with the Bulldogs. He visited Georgia last weekend, making it his final official visit before National Signing Day.

However, if Jones does flip his commitment, it could be to Arkansas. New Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman was the offensive line coach at Georgia at the time Jones committed to the Bulldogs.

4-star C Sedrick Van Pran

Van Pran is also a Georgia commit who was on the school's campus for an official visit last weekend. But like Jones, Van Pran has considered other schools ahead of National Signing Day.

The No. 1 center in the 2020 recruiting class, Van Pran took an official visit to Alabama earlier this month and visited Florida over the weekend. So, if Van Pran decides to flip his commitment and sign with a school other than Georgia, he's likely going to still head to the SEC.

According to DawgNation's Jeff Sentell, Van Pran didn't sign during the Early Signing Period because it's a tradition for Warren Easton High School (La.) players to sign together on National Signing Day. If that wasn't the case, perhaps Van Pran would have already signed with the Bulldogs.

It's likely that Van Pran and Jones sign with Georgia on Wednesday. But again, they are cases worth monitoring over the next few days.