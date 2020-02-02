Steven Bergwijn Scores in Debut as Tottenham Beat 10-Man Manchester City

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur moved to fifth in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at home to 10-man Manchester City on Sunday.

Ilkay Gundogan had a first-half penalty saved by Hugo Lloris, before Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 61st minute.

The Citizens were made to pay for missing their chances as debutant Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son found the net in the 63rd and 71st minutes.

Spurs claimed their first league win over City since 2016, while City are now 22 points behind Liverpool with 13 matches remaining.

Raheem Sterling survived an early VAR check after he caught Dele Alli on his ankle:

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard felt the City star was fortunate to remain on the pitch after that challenge:

Chances were at a premium for the hosts in the first half as they did not manage to muster a single shot.

City came close when Sergio Aguero was sent through by Riyad Mahrez, but Lloris managed to divert his effort onto the post.

Lloris came to Spurs' rescue again when Serge Aurier was penalised for a foul on Aguero by saving Gundogan's spot-kick. He then escaped giving away a second penalty immediately after, when he and Sterling came together as the England international raced onto the loose ball:

City wasted another promising chance to score early in the second half. Toby Alderweireld intercepted a shot from Aguero after a mix-up between Japhet Tanganga and Lloris left Spurs vulnerable. Sterling picked up the loose ball, but his poor pass to Gundogan left the German stretching and unable to direct his shot on target.

The Blues' evening got worse when Zinchenko⁠—who was booked in the first half for his protestations over City being denied a second penalty⁠—was shown a second yellow card for a tactical foul on Harry Winks to stop a counter-attack.

Tottenham were ahead two minutes later when Bergwijn controlled a pass from Lucas Moura with his chest on the edge of the area and lashed the ball beyond Ederson into the bottom corner:

Son doubled their tally soon after when he beat Ederson with a low shot that took a deflection off Fernandinho.

Lloris had to be alert to tip over a shot from Kevin De Bruyne and Davinson Sanchez headed against his own crossbar as City sought a way back into the contest late on, but it was not to be for the visitors.

What's Next?

Tottenham host Southampton in their FA Cup fourth-round replay Wednesday before taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 16.

City take on West Ham United next Sunday.