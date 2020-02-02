La Liga Table 2020 Week 22: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Teenager Ansu Fati scored twice to fire Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday and cut the gap to leaders Real Madrid to three points.

Getafe moved into third place in the table with a 2-o win over Athletic Bilbao, as goals from Damian Suarez and Jaime Mata made it three league wins in a row for Jose Bordalas' side.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Leganes. Oscar Rodriguez scored a stoppage-time winner as the hosts came from behind to pick up a crucial three points.

Sunday also saw a goal for Paco Alcacer on his Villarreal debut in a 3-1 win over Osasuna. The former Barcelona striker opened the scoring before goals from Ruben Pena and Santi Cazorla secured all three points.

Elsewhere, Real Betis were held to a 1-1 draw by Eibar at Ipurua, while Sevilla needed a late Lucas Ocampos penalty to salvage a point at home to Alaves.

Sunday Recap

Barcelona bounced back from their 2-1 defeat to Valencia last time out in La Liga by overcoming Levante at the Camp Nou.

The hosts scored twice in the first half and should have had more. Fati sent Quique Setien's side on their way to victory with two goals in two minutes to write his name into the history books:

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez saved from Lionel Messi, Nelson Semedo fired an effort on to the crossbar and Antoine Griezmann nudged an effort just wide from close range.

Levante should have pulled one back early in the second half. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could only block a shot from Jose Luis Morales, while Ruben Rochina blazed the rebound over the bar.

Barca also needed Ter Stegen to make a good one-handed save from Hernani on 66 minutes:

Meanwhile, Roger Marti hammered a good opportunity over the crossbar late on when he should have at least worked the goalkeeper.

Levante did pull one back in stoppage time through Rochina's long-range effort, but it was to prove only a consolation for Paco Lopez's side.

Getafe gave their hopes of securing UEFA Champions League football for next season a boost by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and securing their first win at the new San Mames.

Suarez showed great footwork to surge into the penalty area and fire past goalkeeper Unai Simon for the opening goal of the game on 36 minutes:

The visitors' second goal came from the penalty spot after Inigo Lekue was penalised for handball after a VAR check. Mata coolly sent Simon the wrong way with his penalty to net his seventh La Liga goal of the season.

La Liga shared highlights of the match:

The result continues a poor run of form for Athletic. The Basque side have not tasted victory in La Liga since a 2-0 win over Granada at the start of December and have now gone seven games without victory.

Villarreal are a team in form and made it nine wins from their last 10 games in all competitions against Osasuna at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.

Alcacer opened the scoring in stoppage time at the end of the first half. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but allowed to stand after a VAR check:

Aridane Hernandez headed Osasuna's equaliser from a Roberto Torres corner straight after the break, but Villarreal restored their lead six minutes later when Pena finished off a neat team move with a clinical strike.

Villarreal then secured the win from the penalty spot after Alcacer had been brought down by Aridane just before the hour. Cazorla converted his kick to send Villarreal into the European places in seventh.