Hawks' Cam Reddish out vs. Celtics After Facial Injury Diagnosed as Concussion

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish will miss Monday's game against the Boston Celtics with a concussion, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

The rookie forward previously exited the Hawks' 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 1 with what was relayed to be a face contusion by Andre Aldridge during the Fox Sports Southeast broadcast. Reddish entered the league's concussion protocol.



The Hawks selected Reddish at 10th overall out of Duke in the 2019 NBA draft. The 20-year-old underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury ahead of last year's draft. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner provided more information in a story published Oct. 1, 2019:

"In high school, Reddish tore his groin. His father, Bob, told The Athletic that his son played through broken ribs and had issues with his big toe. In regards to his groin injury and core muscle injury, sports orthopedic surgeon Brian Schulz said, 'I wouldn't say a torn groin is a separate risk factor (for Reddish's core muscle injury), but it can occur for the same reasons that a core injury can.'

"So, without actually seeing his medical records, it's hard to know if this is something the Hawks will have to monitor closely throughout his career."

January was Reddish's best month since entering the NBA. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 40.3 percent shooting from three-point range across 14 games.

Overall this season, Reddish is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 46 games (31 starts) for the 13-37 Hawks.

The Hawks will continue to lean most on rookie fourth overall pick De'Andre Hunter while Reddish is out, with DeAndre' Bembry figuring to see more minutes as well, when those players are healthy.