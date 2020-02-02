T.J. Warren Taken to Hospital After Head Injury Suffered During Knicks vs. Pacers

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren was taken to a local hospital after suffering a head injury in his team's home game against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan told reporters the news postgame, per ESPN's Royce Young, who provided a summary of the incident.

"Warren left after falling under the basket where it appeared he hit his head on the floor," Young wrote. "A few possessions prior, Warren appeared to collide with teammate Domantas Sabonis and was shaken up, remaining down for nearly an entire possession before staying in the game."

Warren, who played 23 minutes before exiting in the third quarter, entered the concussion protocol in October 2017 as a member of the Phoenix Suns after a preseason in-game collision caused him to get five stitches. He also suffered what the Suns called a "minor head injury" in 2016, which forced him to miss one month of regular-season action.

The 26-year-old entered Saturday averaging 18.4 points on a career-high 51.7 percent shooting and 3.8 rebounds for the Pacers, who fell to 31-18 after losing 92-85 to New York.

He entered Saturday as the leading scorer for an Indiana team currently in a five-team pack within four games of each other between second and sixth in the East. The Pacers are fifth, four games back of the second-place Toronto Raptors.