Karl-Anthony Towns on All-Star Snub: 'I'm Desensitized to Being Disrespected'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Don't expect any press releases from Karl-Anthony Towns' camp over the center being left off the NBA All-Star roster. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man said he's used to getting overlooked in this league following Saturday's 118-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I'm worried about our team, about getting Ws," Towns told Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. "I'm desensitized to being disrespected in this league. I've been disrespected since I came in. It's nothing new when I didn't see my name up there. When you're a person who's been disrespected like me so much, it's something you expect honestly. You're kind of shocked when you do get it."

Towns certainly has a point there. The big man hasn't been a part of a Timberwolves victory since November.

While Towns is averaging 26.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, the 24-year-old has also missed 17 games this season and is on a Minnesota team that's struggled all year long. The Timberwolves (15-33) are last in the Northwest Division and have dropped 11 in a row after Saturday.

After being named to the All-Star Game in 2018 and 2019, the former Rookie of the Year isn't taking this season's snub personally.

"I'm on a journey that goes beyond All-Stars," Towns said. "I'm trying to be the best of the best. I have to go out there and continue to be better and continue to find ways to win for my team and try to build a legacy.

"It's unfortunate that this year's All-Star Game won't have the 24 best players in the NBA, but we got to go out there every night and just find ways to win, because it's not about the All-Star game, it's about being in the NBA finals, being in the playoffs, about winning games. That's how you build a legacy. All-Star is cool and stuff for the fans, but I'm here for the people in this locker room."

In a season swirling with rumors about Towns, that's certainly a comment that will calm fans in Minnesota. To date, the Timberwolves have said they have no interest in parting with Towns and are instead committed to building a team around him.

That's proved a bit tougher this season as the Kentucky product has dealt with injuries and suspensions have kept him on the sidelines.