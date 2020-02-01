Norman Powell out Indefinitely; Raptors SG's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2020

Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday April 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. Toronto won 120-100. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell will reportedly miss an indefinite amount of time after suffering a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

Powell finished Friday's 105-92 win over the Detroit Pistons with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old Powell has helped the reigning NBA champion Raptors get off to a 35-14 start this season, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Powell is in the midst of a career year with averages of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Injuries have been an issue, however.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

In December and January, Powell missed 11 consecutive games while nursing a shoulder injury.

Powell averaged just 18.8 minutes per game last season, but with Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green both leaving in free agency, that number has jumped to 28.2 minutes per game. He has also started 17 of the 38 games he has appeared in after starting just three games last season.

Toronto is a deep and talented team, but head coach Nick Nurse will have to get creative while Powell is on the shelf.

Guards Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet will likely share the floor often, and wing OG Anunoby figures to see his minutes increase as well.

In terms of bench players, Patrick McCaw, Terence Davis and Matt Thomas are all in line for more playing time too, although none of them bring the same versatile skill set to the table that Powell does.

Related

    What NBA Scouts Are Saying About Top Prospects

    Quck-hit thoughts on the hottest international and NCAA prospects expected to declare in 2020

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What NBA Scouts Are Saying About Top Prospects

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Deadline Deals That Could Change Everything 👀

    NBA Execs dish on how Lakers, Clips, D-Rose might shake up the trade deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Deadline Deals That Could Change Everything 👀

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Rose Says He Wants to Stay with Pistons Amid Trade Rumors

    'But it's not up to me. You already know how that goes'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Rose Says He Wants to Stay with Pistons Amid Trade Rumors

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Players' Ultimate Tributes to Kobe Are on the Court

    The NBA stars that Mamba inspired are honoring his memory by going next-level in games

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Players' Ultimate Tributes to Kobe Are on the Court

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report