Norman Powell out Indefinitely; Raptors SG's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell will reportedly miss an indefinite amount of time after suffering a fracture to the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.



Powell finished Friday's 105-92 win over the Detroit Pistons with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old Powell has helped the reigning NBA champion Raptors get off to a 35-14 start this season, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Powell is in the midst of a career year with averages of 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Injuries have been an issue, however.

In December and January, Powell missed 11 consecutive games while nursing a shoulder injury.

Powell averaged just 18.8 minutes per game last season, but with Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green both leaving in free agency, that number has jumped to 28.2 minutes per game. He has also started 17 of the 38 games he has appeared in after starting just three games last season.

Toronto is a deep and talented team, but head coach Nick Nurse will have to get creative while Powell is on the shelf.

Guards Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet will likely share the floor often, and wing OG Anunoby figures to see his minutes increase as well.

In terms of bench players, Patrick McCaw, Terence Davis and Matt Thomas are all in line for more playing time too, although none of them bring the same versatile skill set to the table that Powell does.