Neymar's 7-Match Scoring Streak Ends as PSG Defeats Montpellier

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain extended their winning run to six matches in all competitions by thrashing nine-man Montpellier 5-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Pablo Sarabia and Angel Di Maria netted to give PSG a two-goal lead before a freak own-goal from Daniel Congre made it 3-0 in the first half.

In the 17th minute, Montepellier goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area in a bid to prevent Kylian Mbappe scoring.

After the break, Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa added to the score for the hosts, and substitute Joris Chotard was dismissed for a second bookable offence two minutes from time.

PSG's lead at the top of Ligue 1 is now 13 points. Second-placed Marseille can cut the gap when they face Bordeaux on Sunday.

Neymar was heavily involved in a fine performance for PSG, but his seven-match scoring run in the league came to an end.

PSG had the ball in the net inside five minutes when Sarabia turned home from inside the box, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

There was no doubt about the Spaniard's opener a minute later, though.

Neymar was dispossessed on the edge of the area, and when the nearby Montpellier defenders left the loose ball to each other, Sarabia darted in to curl a sumptuous first-time finish into the top corner:

Things went from bad to worse soon after. Mbappe was put beyond the defence, and Bertaud denied him a gilt-edged goalscoring opportunity by charging out of his area and handling the ball.

He was shown a red card, and third-choice goalkeeper Mathis Carvalho had to replace forward Gaetan Laborde to go between the posts.

Already the visitors' task looked insurmountable, and Di Maria doubled PSG's lead four minutes before the break, chipping over the onrushing Carvalho after exchanging passes with Sarabia.

Di Maria was involved again in PSG's third in the 44th minute, but he can take little credit for the goal.

His corner failed to pass Teji Savanier at the near post, but the midfielder's sliced clearance hit the hapless Congre in the face on the edge of the six-yard box and deflected into the back of the net.

Mbappe got in on the act just before the hour, rounding the goalkeeper and tucking home a left-footed finish after a delightful Neymar through-ball:

Kurzawa finished confidently from 12 yards to make it 5-0 in the 65th minute after Montpellier failed to clear a corner properly.

Mbappe was visibly unhappy to be taken off three minutes later, before Chotard saw red for a stamp on Presnel Kimpembe. But it was near-perfect evening's work for the Ligue 1 leaders.

What's Next?

PSG visit Nantes in Ligue 1 on Tuesday, before Montpellier host Metz on Wednesday.