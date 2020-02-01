Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Updated Ad Costs, Value and Leaks Info

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Super Bowl has become far more than just a football game; it's a staple of American culture.

From the nonstop media coverage to the halftime show, as well as the notion that the Monday after the "Big Game" is one of the least productive work days of the year, the Super Bowl has become a rather grandiose event.

One reason so many viewers tune in—sports fans or not—is to see the commercials.

Television advertisements are yet another defining characteristic of the Super Bowl. The game is a chance for companies to showcase their products during one of the most-watched events of the year. Some companies, like Budweiser and Doritos, have become renowned for their ad campaigns.

Per Benjamin Cross of NBC Sports, Fox sold all 77 ad spots in November for its Super Bowl broadcast, fetching up to $5.6 million per 30-second commercial. Total sales figures are expected to eclipse the $400 million mark. Cross also reported "the average price of a Super Bowl commercial had nearly doubled in just a decade" for 2019's game.

In spite of the fact last year's game drew the lowest TV audience of any Super Bowl in close to a decade, there were still nearly 100 million viewers. It's hard to find another event that is so centralized and offers the opportunity to reach that many eyeballs.

So, which companies are getting involved this year? Super Bowl regular Budweiser is running an ad aimed at "the typical American."

Doritos will run a pair of ads featuring actor Sam Elliott and musician Lil Nas X, while Cheetos will air a spot featuring MC Hammer.

One of the more audacious commercials is a Mountain Dew spot that poses as a remake of Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining and features actor Bryan Cranston.

Many companies begin running these spots ahead of time, especially if they feel they have replay value.

The Super Bowl may have lost some traction with American audiences in 2019, but companies still see a pivotal opportunity to market to the masses.