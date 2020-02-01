LeBron James Opens Up on Kobe Bryant's Happiness, Family After Lakers Game

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' emotional return to the court Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James shared thoughts about what he saw from Kobe Bryant in the years after his retirement.

Per CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, James said Bryant was "the happiest that I've ever seen him" since retiring from the NBA because it allowed him to spend more time with his family:

"You know, for me, I was telling my wife a couple of days ago. I was like, 'Seeing Kobe play the game of basketball for 20 years for the Lakers, since he was 18 to 38, and I was like, you know what's crazy?' And she was like, 'What?' I was like, 'You know what? These last three years, out of all the success he had, five rings, multiple MVPs at the All-Star Game, MVP of this league, first-team everything, all-life, all-world, all-basketball, I felt like these last three years was the happiest I've ever seen him.'

"I think we all can say that. It's like the happiest that I've ever seen. Being able to just be with his daughters, be with his family, because when we're playing this game of basketball, we give so much to it. It's my 17th year, so I know. You give so much to it that, unfortunately, your family comes to the wayside at times, because when you want to be great at something, when you want to be the best at something, you become so driven that you won't let nothing stand in the way of it. Not even your own family sometimes."

