Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Apologizes for NSFW Video About NBA Rising Stars Snub

Jaxson Hayes is backtracking.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie eighth overall pick was the subject of a viral video (note: NSFW) earlier Friday that showed him disgruntled over not being selected for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

"It is what it is," Hayes said into the camera. "The NBA is a bunch of bulls--t. The NBA can really suck my d--k for all I care. I hope y'all see this video, by the way. Fine me. Yeah, man, s--t just crazy to me, bro. I work in a f--king political league that's all about politics, and it is what it is."

Hayes posted a lengthy apology to Instagram Friday night, citing "extremely poor judgment and inexcusable language in a moment of frustration."

The Rising Stars competition will take place Friday, Feb. 14. The league's young stars are separated into one U.S. and one World roster depending on their nationalities.

Pelicans rookie top overall pick Zion Williamson, Pelicans rookie 17th overall pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Memphis Grizzlies second overall pick Ja Morant and reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic are among the 21 participants:

Hayes is a reserve center in New Orleans behind veteran Derrick Favors. The Texas Longhorns product is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks across 45 games (12 starts).

