Dear Valentina Shevchenko: Beware the Curse of the Silver Screen

When Valentina Shevchenko takes the cage Saturday at UFC 247, she'll be competing against more than just Katlyn Chookagian.

If Shevchenko (18-3) can defeat Chookagian (13-2), as she's favored to do, it will be her third straight defense of the UFC women's flyweight title.

But there's an even juicier role on the horizon. You may have heard the news that Shevchenko will star across from Halle Berry in Berry's directorial debut, an MMA-themed movie called Bruised. Berry's character is a fighter, and Shevchenko's character is her primary enemy. That feels like serious screen time.

But there's a problem. A curse, even. It seems as if the august MMA tribunal in that Octagon in the sky doesn't care for the mixing of Las Vegas and Los Angeles. You can forget about Madden. Forget the Bambino. Don't even talk to me about the billy goat. MMA has a monster twice their size: the curse of the silver screen.

Every now and then, a fighter gets a chance to appear in a movie (cameos and the like don't count). Man or woman, that chance is typically born out of skill, accomplishment, celebrity factor and camera-readiness. That's a lot of stuff. Not many people have that combination. Shevchenko is in some rarefied air.

Some who try show business return to fighting afterward. Some don't. Either way, there's ample evidence that their fight careers are never the same again.

Let's start with the woman who touched off the trend of crossover MMA stars: Gina Carano. Carano (7-1) made her film debut in 2009. Since then, she has appeared in Deadpool, Haywire and Fast and Furious 6, among others. She now has a recurring role on the hit Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian.

Her fight record since formally making her film debut? It's a sparkling 0-0. Her final fight was a first-round TKO loss to one Cris "Cyborg" Justino (22-2 [1]) almost exactly one month before the film's release date. She was only 28 at the time, so there was still gas in the tank, at least hypothetically. On the flip side, Carano had a big career in front of her in Hollywood.

It's natural now that we move to Ronda Rousey (12-2), who followed in Carano's footsteps before breaking the mold and making her own. Who could forget The Expendables 3? That hit theaters in August 2014. Rousey was 10-0 when it came out. She returned to the cage only to stagger to a 2-2 end to her MMA career. Show business must have roused something in her, though, because the WWE wasn't far in her future.

If you thought Expendables 3 was impressive, don't forget the guy who was in the original. He's the cornerstone of that special franchise: Randy Couture. They call him "The Natural." Couture (19-11) co-starred in The Expendables in 2010. After he returned to action, the dual-division champion fought exactly one more time—a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in 2011.

Do you remember Captain American: The Winter Soldier? Do you remember that epic fight scene between Chris Evans' Captain America and one Georges St-Pierre (26-2)? That wasn't some little slice of face time, either. That was a long fight sequence. St-Pierre was 32 and in the midst of a four-year break from MMA when the movie came out.

That was March 2014. The welterweight GOAT only fought once more. Granted, it was a defeat of middleweight champ Michael Bisping in his lone fight at 185 pounds to capture a second division title. There was scuttlebutt about another St-Pierre fight of some kind, maybe against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it wasn't to be. As evidenced by his hiatus, St-Pierre had apparently fallen out of love with the sport. His dalliance on the big screen didn't appear to help matters.

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson is now 41 years old and still kicking around in Bellator. It was a decade ago when Rampage made his feature-film debut as B.A. Baracus in The A-Team remake of 2010. When the movie came out, Jackson was 30-8, for a winning percentage of 79 percent. After, he went 8-6, for a win percentage of 57 percent. While he was definitely no spring chicken for much of that post-showbiz run, his Bellator dance card has been full with the likes of Satoshi Ishii and Christian M'Pumbu. So, pretty much a wash there.

Forrest Griffin (19-7) appeared in the action movie 13, which also came out in 2010. His record after 2010: 2-1.

On November 10, 2012, eight days after The Man With the Iron Fists hit theaters, Cung Le scored a knockout for the ages on Rich Franklin. After that, Le, already a well-known actor in Asian markets, turned back to showbiz. A controversial PED suspension followed. Ultimately, he took a year-and-a-half off from fighting but returned one more time in 2012. He faced Bisping. Bisping turned Le's face into an off-brand Halloween mask.

Keith Jardine (17-11 [2]) is a slightly different case. He was a mediocre UFC fighter, with his main claim to fame being bewildering Chuck Liddell for three rounds in 2007 with his crotchety woodsman's standup game. The Dean of Mean took a few stuntman and acting jobs—including for a fight scene in Breaking Bad—and slowly turned himself into a one-man show.

Shevchenko is facing easy odds Saturday, but they'll get a lot longer once she hits that movie set. If the past is any prologue, she should beware the curse.

