Report: Odion Ighalo Loan to Manchester United Chances '50-50'

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly trying to land former Watford striker Odion Ighalo with a last-minute loan deal on transfer deadline day.

According to Sky Sports, the possibility of the deal going through has been described as '50-50.' Ighalo currently plays in China for Shanghai Shenhua.

United have until 11 p.m. GMT before the transfer window closes in England.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano did not sound optimistic the deal would come to fruition, but the Red Devils are trying. He cited Ighalo's high wages and the last-minute nature of the negotiations as reasons.

According to Sky, Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the Nigerian, but their move does not seem likely.

Ighalo is currently in China preparing for the new season, which has been delayed due to the spreading of the Coronavirus. It's unclear when the season will start, which could explain why Shanghai are open to letting the 30-year-old leave on a short-term loan deal.

He could take his medical in China, but that is just one of several obstacles in the way of a move.

Igahlo left Watford for China in 2017, where he has scored regularly for Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua. He netted 15 goals for the Hornets in his first Premier League campaign, the 2015-16 season.

United are looking for a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford, but time is fast running out. Bournemouth rejected a bid for Joshua King earlier on deadline day, per Sky.