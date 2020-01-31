Hawks Trade Rumors: Clint Capela, Steven Adams, Dewayne Dedmon Targeted

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly targeting several big men ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline in an attempt to fill a void at center. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks have their eye on Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams and Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon.

The Rockets have reportedly received calls from multiple teams regarding Capela, but they are considered "unlikely" to move him unless they get an "overwhelming offer."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

