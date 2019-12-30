Dewayne Dedmon Confirms Trade Request, Says He Isn't Appreciated by Kings

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon confirmed Sunday he's requested a trade to a team where his "talents are appreciated."

Dedmon told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee he's made his desire known to the front office after being informed he won't be playing a consistent role with the Kings.

"I would like to be traded," he said. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated."

He added: "I appreciate [the Kings' investment in me]. I definitely appreciate it, but I want to be somewhere where I get to play. That's my biggest thing. I'm trying to play and I've been told I'm no longer in the rotation here, so there's really nothing to wait on."

