Dewayne Dedmon Confirms Trade Request, Says He Isn't Appreciated by Kings

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2019

Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon (13) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The Kings defeated the Knicks 113-92. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon confirmed Sunday he's requested a trade to a team where his "talents are appreciated."

Dedmon told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee he's made his desire known to the front office after being informed he won't be playing a consistent role with the Kings.

"I would like to be traded," he said. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated."

He added: "I appreciate [the Kings' investment in me]. I definitely appreciate it, but I want to be somewhere where I get to play. That's my biggest thing. I'm trying to play and I've been told I'm no longer in the rotation here, so there's really nothing to wait on."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

